President Lukashenko stresses importance of commemorating Victory Day
President Lukashenko, speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 6, emphasized the significance of celebrating Victory Day.
"The question always arises (let's not deceive ourselves on this sacred day): perhaps we shouldn't celebrate Victory Day. Why all this?," the head of state pondered. "Perhaps it's enough? No, my dear friends, it's not enough. It's not enough because we do this to ensure it never happens again. If we forget the roads to the memorials, forget the road to Khatyn, it will come back to us. We don't want that."