President of Belarus Congratulates African Union Members on Africa Day

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus congratulated the Chairperson of the African Union, President João Lourenço of Angola, and all leaders of the member states and governments of the African Union on Africa Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

In his message, Lukashenko emphasized that this holiday symbolizes the victory of the pursuit of independence and sovereignty, the ideals of humanism and respect for human dignity over racism, colonial pressure, and exploitation. He noted that African countries are steadily advancing along the path of sustainable development, food security, and are strengthening their international stature. They are asserting themselves as a significant political, economic, and moral force committed to multilateralism and the core principles of the UN Charter.

Belarus takes pride in its contribution to helping African states achieve sovereignty and independence. Lukashenko recalled that during the Soviet era, Belarusian military and civilian specialists supported the peoples of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, and other countries. Today, Belarus continues to uphold principles of effective support for its African friends.

He highlighted the joint mechanization program with Zimbabwe as an example of honest, open, and results-oriented cooperation, setting a new high standard for Belarus-Africa partnership.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that Belarusian technologies and expertise can effectively help achieve the goals outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, as well as support flagship projects within its development strategy. Beyond traditional areas such as food security, equipment supplies, and industrial cooperation, Belarus aims to be a reliable partner in sectors including waste processing technologies, digitalization, peaceful nuclear energy, and space exploration.

The President noted that Belarus, as the current chair of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025, is ready to facilitate the expansion of mutual trade in goods and services between the EAEU and the African Union, and to gradually reduce trade barriers. He sees these issues as a foundation for active dialogue between Belarus and the AU in any convenient format.

Lukashenko invited a high-level delegation from the African Union Commission to Minsk and proposed using this visit to deepen cooperation prospects. He expressed hope for support in this initiative.

He also expressed readiness for a personal meeting with João Lourenço to discuss current topics, including bilateral relations with Angola.