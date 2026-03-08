President of Belarus congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran

"Iran rightfully occupies a special place in the history and civilizational heritage of humanity. The Iranian people's loyalty to traditions, resilience in the face of any challenges, and desire for independent development earn sincere respect and recognition. You have assumed the leadership of the country at an exceptionally difficult time. Despite this, I am confident that under your leadership, Iran will continue to defend its independence, ensure stable growth, preserve its spiritual heritage, and strengthen its role on the international stage. This will be the best tribute to the memory of your parents, family, and loved ones, as well as to all Iranians who are now giving their lives in defense of the Fatherland," the message of congratulations reads.