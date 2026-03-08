3.72 BYN
President of Belarus congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran
On behalf of his compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on his election to the country's highest office – Supreme Leader and leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
"Iran rightfully occupies a special place in the history and civilizational heritage of humanity. The Iranian people's loyalty to traditions, resilience in the face of any challenges, and desire for independent development earn sincere respect and recognition. You have assumed the leadership of the country at an exceptionally difficult time. Despite this, I am confident that under your leadership, Iran will continue to defend its independence, ensure stable growth, preserve its spiritual heritage, and strengthen its role on the international stage. This will be the best tribute to the memory of your parents, family, and loved ones, as well as to all Iranians who are now giving their lives in defense of the Fatherland," the message of congratulations reads.
"Our countries have long maintained strong friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust. We highly value our partnership with Tehran and attach great importance to further expanding contacts at all levels," the President noted.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei health, wisdom, and success in his mission, and peace, courage, and unity to the people of Iran.