President of Belarus Extends Condolences to Indian President Following Air Disaster

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his condolences to the Indian leadership—President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi—following the recent air disaster in Ahmedabad. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus received the news of the tragic crash with deep sorrow and mourning over the numerous victims and those injured in the passenger plane crash.