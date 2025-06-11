3.79 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.41 BYN
President of Belarus Extends Condolences to Indian President Following Air Disaster
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Extends Condolences to Indian President Following Air Disasternews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a87b1cc-0133-499d-a62d-b867748944f1/conversions/0909c5fc-413f-4822-9e4e-276fda3dd0d0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a87b1cc-0133-499d-a62d-b867748944f1/conversions/0909c5fc-413f-4822-9e4e-276fda3dd0d0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a87b1cc-0133-499d-a62d-b867748944f1/conversions/0909c5fc-413f-4822-9e4e-276fda3dd0d0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a87b1cc-0133-499d-a62d-b867748944f1/conversions/0909c5fc-413f-4822-9e4e-276fda3dd0d0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his condolences to the Indian leadership—President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi—following the recent air disaster in Ahmedabad. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.
The head of state emphasized that Belarus received the news of the tragic crash with deep sorrow and mourning over the numerous victims and those injured in the passenger plane crash.
On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Alexander Lukashenko extended heartfelt condolences to the Indian leadership, the families and loved ones of those who perished, and wished a swift recovery to all the injured.