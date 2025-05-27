President of Belarus Extends Congratulations on Border Guard Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b60145b-9548-4c26-86ef-1c6087ad9db0/conversions/bf7172e7-bac9-4347-a956-675f0ed7e046-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b60145b-9548-4c26-86ef-1c6087ad9db0/conversions/bf7172e7-bac9-4347-a956-675f0ed7e046-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b60145b-9548-4c26-86ef-1c6087ad9db0/conversions/bf7172e7-bac9-4347-a956-675f0ed7e046-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b60145b-9548-4c26-86ef-1c6087ad9db0/conversions/bf7172e7-bac9-4347-a956-675f0ed7e046-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to commanders, personnel and veterans of the Border Guard Service on the professional holiday - Border Guard Day, BelTA informs.

"You guard the borders of our Motherland, ready at any moment to be the first who face an attack. This is the choice of strong-spirited and brave soldiers - true patriots," the congratulatory message reads. - Each of you continues the glorious path of heroes of border guards who gave a decisive response to fascist invaders during the Great Patriotic War, heroes who performed feats in peacetime."

The head of state noted that the border is now turbulent and the defense of the Motherland in the period of global geopolitical instability requires maximum focus on threats and measures to ensure security. "We are building new border-lines equipped with modern technical means of protection, providing the border service with the high-tech weaponry, doing everything to keep a clear sky over our native Belarus," the President emphasized. - I am absolutely convinced that the peaceful sleep of our people is guarded by world-class professional, faithful to their duty and devoted to their country."