President of Belarus outlines key areas of cooperation with Khabarovsk Krai

On February 3, at a meeting with the Governor of Khabarovsk Krai Dmitry Demeshin, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined the prospects for bilateral cooperation, BELTA reports.

First of all, the head of state drew attention to the possibilities of increasing supplies of domestic BELAZ vehicles.

"We have always supplied your region with heavy-duty, quarry dump trucks BELAZ. We continue to sell our unique equipment in your region. No one else produces such vehicles in the post-Soviet space. Perhaps we don’t need to - we are able to meet the demand not only of the Russian Federation, but also of many countries around the world," the President noted. Domestic BELAZ vehicles account for about 40% of global supplies of such equipment.

"We are ready to expand supplies. We are ready to service this equipment," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "You can count on us in this regard."

The discussion also touched on the existing potential for expanding the supply of electric transport.

"Considering that our country is primarily an automobile manufacturer, we are counting on the supply of passenger electric transport. As part of the new cluster for the assembly of electric buses that is being created in your country, we are ready to offer a package of solutions for the transition of a separate settlement or district to electric transport, including the construction of electric charging infrastructure," the head of state said, specifying that Belarus is ready to "provide turnkey electrical equipment" to the place on the map that the leadership of the region will determine.