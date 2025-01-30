3.44 RUB
3.41 USD
3.55 EUR
President of Belarus stated necessity to facilitate intellectual modernization of Belarus’ economy
It is necessary to significantly accelerate the intellectual modernization of the Belarusian economy. This was stated at the awarding ceremony of doctor of science diplomas and professor certificates to the scientific and academic staff on January 31, BELTA has reported.
“In the coming years, we will have to significantly accelerate the intellectual modernization of our economy. Such a strategy is the only way to make a breakthrough and achieve a new quality of life, and I would even say, to ensure the survival of any society,” the head of state noted.
“So that you may understand the urgency of the moment. Today, science means independence for a state. Technologies have taken over the world, and countries that possess them are not just getting affluent, but already imposing the how-to-live rules and actively promoting a new world order. And the stark realities of life are that we are forced to fight for our own place in the new high-tech world,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.