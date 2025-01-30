President of Belarus stated necessity to facilitate intellectual modernization of Belarus’ economy

It is necessary to significantly accelerate the intellectual modernization of the Belarusian economy. This was stated at the awarding ceremony of doctor of science diplomas and professor certificates to the scientific and academic staff on January 31, BELTA has reported.

“In the coming years, we will have to significantly accelerate the intellectual modernization of our economy. Such a strategy is the only way to make a breakthrough and achieve a new quality of life, and I would even say, to ensure the survival of any society,” the head of state noted.