President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the Kursk Region will be fully liberated within a few days.

In a conversation with journalists, the Belarusian leader commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Kursk Region.

"Do you think the Commander-in-Chief travels without a reason? If he came, then the entire territory should be completely liberated by tomorrow. Already tomorrow. A few days – and it will be liberated," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin held a meeting on March 12 at one of the command posts overseeing the Kursk grouping. Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported to the head of state that the Russian Armed Forces, during offensive operations, had liberated over 1,100 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk border area, which is more than 86% of the area previously occupied by the enemy. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk border area exceeded 67,000 personnel, according to Gerasimov. He also mentioned that UAF soldiers are actively surrendering due to the hopelessness of the situation in the Kursk direction, with Russian troops capturing 430 militants.

Gerasimov emphasized that the grouping of UAF in the Kursk Region is isolated and is undergoing systematic destruction. Russian military units from the Kursk border area have crossed the state border in certain directions and have entered the Sumy Region.