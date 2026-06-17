President of Belarus warned of consequences for those attempting to drag the country into war

Commenting on the attack by a Ukrainian drone on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens in the Bryansk region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that attempts to drag the country into war will have serious consequences for the provocateurs, BELTA reports.

"If someone provokes us and tries, as some say, to drag us into war, I think it will come back to haunt those who are trying to do so. We are acting calmly. Some people don't like the fact that Belarus is a calm state. That's why all this is happening," the head of state said.