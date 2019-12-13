3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
President: The government is finalizing fair pricing formula
The government is finalizing the fair pricing formula, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with his authorized representatives in Minsk on 3 January, BelTA reports.
The head of state emphasized that he had repeatedly said that the year 2025 would not be an easy one. The same is true for many other countries in the region, including Belarus' main trading partners. “But we will act very tough in in terms of inflation, pricing, other issues. I understand that there is no such thing as a ‘pure’ economy. Life always adjusts economic approaches, I have already made sure of that. Therefore, we will observe the prices. We will come up with the fair pricing formula. The government is finishing this work,” Alexander Lukashenko said.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All