PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President: The government is finalizing fair pricing formula

Image
Фото БЕЛТА

The government is finalizing the fair pricing formula, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with his authorized representatives in Minsk on 3 January, BelTA reports.

The head of state emphasized that he had repeatedly said that the year 2025 would not be an easy one. The same is true for many other countries in the region, including Belarus' main trading partners. “But we will act very tough in in terms of inflation, pricing, other issues. I understand that there is no such thing as a ‘pure’ economy. Life always adjusts economic approaches, I have already made sure of that. Therefore, we will observe the prices. We will come up with the fair pricing formula. The government is finishing this work,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All