President: The government is finalizing fair pricing formula

The head of state emphasized that he had repeatedly said that the year 2025 would not be an easy one. The same is true for many other countries in the region, including Belarus' main trading partners. “But we will act very tough in in terms of inflation, pricing, other issues. I understand that there is no such thing as a ‘pure’ economy. Life always adjusts economic approaches, I have already made sure of that. Therefore, we will observe the prices. We will come up with the fair pricing formula. The government is finishing this work,” Alexander Lukashenko said.