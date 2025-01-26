Putin Greets Lukashenko on his Re-Election as President of Belarus

President Vladimir Putin offered his heartfelt congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus. This was reported by TASS.

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, I extend my warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. Your resounding victory in the elections is a clear testament to your high political authority and the undeniable support from the populace for the state course that Belarus is pursuing," reads the telegram.