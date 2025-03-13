Russia Does Not Plan to Go to War with Europe, Asserts Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed hope for the conclusion of the war in Ukraine within the current year. He made this statement during an interview with television host Olga Skabeeva for the channel "Russia-1," as reported by BELTA.

In response to a question about whether he senses any underlying deception in the proposals from the American side toward Russia, or if it indeed "bears the scent of peace," the President replied: "No, there can be no deceit on their part. There is nothing yet, but it does smell of peace. I believe we will manage to achieve something regarding it this year. And not just here, but also with the Jewish people—in Palestine, in the Middle East. Why? Because even Donald Trump personally wants to become a Nobel laureate. By all means, we will nominate him, as long as peace can be achieved."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that establishing peace has been articulated as the main trend in the policy of the current U.S. President, following the theme of China.