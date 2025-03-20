True Patriot. Lukashenko Congratulates Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on His 75th Birthday

Two hours ago, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, as reported by BELTA, referencing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"You are an experienced diplomat with a profound understanding of contemporary realities, a dedicated professional who has devoted his entire life to serving the good of the Fatherland—a true patriot. You rightfully have become a symbol of Russian diplomacy. In the face of unprecedented international tension, you successfully defend national interests and actively contribute to the formation of a more just and multipolar world," the message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus holds in high esteem Sergey Lavrov's unwavering friendly attitude towards the country, as well as his efforts to foster the development of Belarusian-Russian strategic partnership and strengthen the Union State. "I look forward to continued fruitful collaboration in the interests of our nations and peoples," the President emphasized.