The head of state noted that the program to deploy Oreshnik in Belarus is a response to the desire and capability to set up American medium-range missiles in Europe.

"Therefore, if they abandon this, then I will tell my big brother: "Let's put on hold." It does not so important whether it will be in Smolensk or Orsha. It does not matter to us. But it is important for us that American medium-range missiles do not hit the European territory, because they can be equipped with a nuclear component. To be perfectly honest," the Belarusian leader said.