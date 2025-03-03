What Task Has Lukashenko Set for the Government’s Industrial Block?

"We must prioritize addressing investment issues. Investments stimulate the development of our country. What we need are large-scale investment projects. I have spoken about this in your presence as well. Whether it be two or three major investment initiatives—such as the second nuclear power plant or perhaps a processing facility for timber—given that we possess our own raw materials. This could involve the production of cellulose and value-added products derived from it, among other ventures. Additionally, we must develop those industries and institutions where we excel. Our manufacturing sector is export-oriented, and thus our enterprises must be exceptionally competitive. Yet, without quality, we cannot compete or progress," asserted the Belarusian leader.