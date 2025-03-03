3.60 BYN
3.22 BYN
3.36 BYN
What Task Has Lukashenko Set for the Government’s Industrial Block?
Belarus is in need of substantial investment projects, emphasized President Alexander Lukashenko as he made personnel decisions regarding the industrial block of the government, which will continue to be overseen by Viktor Karankevich in his role as Vice Prime Minister, reported BELTA.
"We must prioritize addressing investment issues. Investments stimulate the development of our country. What we need are large-scale investment projects. I have spoken about this in your presence as well. Whether it be two or three major investment initiatives—such as the second nuclear power plant or perhaps a processing facility for timber—given that we possess our own raw materials. This could involve the production of cellulose and value-added products derived from it, among other ventures. Additionally, we must develop those industries and institutions where we excel. Our manufacturing sector is export-oriented, and thus our enterprises must be exceptionally competitive. Yet, without quality, we cannot compete or progress," asserted the Belarusian leader.