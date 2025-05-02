Belarus is ready to increase product deliveries to the Astrakhan Region. This was stated by our President at a meeting with the head of the region. And in general, they will continue to work with Russia for technological sovereignty.

The intention to move together in this direction and develop cooperation in all other areas was once again confirmed by leaders Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin at the recent talks in Volgograd. They are discussing in detail with the Astrakhan residents the supplies of equipment, food, elevator modernization, land reclamation and logistics. The Astrakhan Region is ready to increase the volume of Belarusian cargo transshipment through its ports. There are opportunities for this.

And on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, Alexander Lukashenko finally dotted all the "i's" regarding all sorts of insinuations about symbols.

The governor of the Astrakhan Region is visiting Belarus for the 5th time. The frequency of visits in this case is not just a figure, but an indicator of interest and desire to promote necessary and beneficial common projects.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"When a governor comes to us from Russia once again, I really appreciate it - it means he has questions here and it means we can cooperate more deeply in some areas. Therefore, I am very glad that you and your colleagues came to Belarus, and we will do everything to ensure that the wishes that you express are realized."

"In my opinion, you have 70 percent of our tractor equipment. Naturally, you can't plow or sow with a tractor: you need plows, you need trailed implements. I must tell you that in terms of quality and price, we have no competitors in the Astrakhan region," the President noted.

According to him, there is demand for such products, especially from African countries, so there are no excess stocks in warehouses. But if necessary, Belarusian enterprises are ready to produce the volumes needed by the Russian side. "We will always produce for Russia. Whether it's the third or fifth shift, we will always produce the necessary trailer equipment for tractors and agricultural machinery for you," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The situation with agricultural machinery is similar with food supplies, including baby food. "We are always ready to supply you according to your orders," the President said on this topic.

The head of state, speaking about trade and economic cooperation with the Russian region, noted that the balance is not in Belarus' favor yet. "We will strive to even out the balance," the President said.

"No, we will not follow the American path, and neither will you," added Alexander Lukashenko, hinting at the recent decisions of US President Donald Trump to significantly increase duties for a number of countries, which have been frequently discussed lately. "Thank God that Donald realized that this is not how things are done in the economy." "We are ready to cooperate to increase the flow of our goods to your region, to balance the trade balance," the Head of State emphasized and named the main areas where the parties can develop cooperation.

The President named the supply of passenger equipment as another area for developing cooperation. "Even distant foreign countries are betting not on some personal transport, but on buses, passenger transport. Buses, trolleybuses, trams - we produce all of this. Very high quality and decent appearance. If you and your specialists want, take a look at the finished products, - the Head of State suggested. - If you are interested in something, show it to us, we will work together to solve this or that problem."

Alexander Lukashenko went over the main topics of interest to Russians. This is, for example, the supply of elevators. Many post-Soviet countries have taken up the modernization of housing and communal services, so the demand for Mogilev elevators is considerable. But they will always be there for Astrakhan residents. Unexpectedly, melioration, in this area we are ready to exchange experience. The trade imbalance will also be reduced by shipping food. Astrakhan asks not to forget to include baby food there.

In addition, the President indicated the interest of the Belarusian side in transporting goods through ports in the Astrakhan region. "We are interested. We are working with you in this regard. There is greater interest. If you support us, there will be your consent, we will be happy to work through the Astrakhan ports," he noted.