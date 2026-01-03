Watch onlineTV Programm
NYT: 40 people killed in US attack in Venezuela

Forty people have been killed in a US attack in Venezuela, The New York Times reports.

The casualties include both military personnel and civilians. It is unclear whether these people died during shelling of Venezuelan territory or during the capture of President Maduro.

As for the American side, the US stated that no service members were killed during the operation, although some were injured. One helicopter was damaged, but it was recovered.

