Severe weather left 251 settlements without power in Belarus

According to the Ministry of Energy, power outages occurred in 251 settlements across the country over the past 24 hours. 997 transformer substations, 30 farms, and 6 boiler houses were without power.

The outages were primarily recorded in the Vitebsk, Minsk, and Gomel regions. Heavy snowfall, a snowstorm, and squally winds, gusting to 15-20 m/s (up to 24 m/s in some places at night), caused trees and branches to fall on power lines, snapping them, and toppling transmission towers.