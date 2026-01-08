3.67 BYN
Severe weather left 251 settlements without power in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to the Ministry of Energy, power outages occurred in 251 settlements across the country over the past 24 hours. 997 transformer substations, 30 farms, and 6 boiler houses were without power.
The outages were primarily recorded in the Vitebsk, Minsk, and Gomel regions. Heavy snowfall, a snowstorm, and squally winds, gusting to 15-20 m/s (up to 24 m/s in some places at night), caused trees and branches to fall on power lines, snapping them, and toppling transmission towers.
Seventy-six emergency crews and 69 pieces of equipment were involved in the aftermath of the cyclone. Restoration work continues in 44 settlements.