3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
ITTF Reinstates Right for Belarusian Athletes to Compete with Flag and Anthem
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has reinstated Belarusian athletes, BelTA reported.
At a meeting of the ITTF, the organization's Executive Board approved the participation of athletes with Belarusian passports in competitions under its auspices without restrictions. Belarusian tennis players will once again be able to compete for the national team under the flag and anthem; the decision will take effect on July 28, 2026.
European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships-2026 was kicked off yesterday in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with Nikon Shutov representing our team. In the first round, the Belarusian won two of his three matches in his group and advanced to the second group round, where he will face athletes from Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.
Photo: freepik.com