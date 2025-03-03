Automatic border control complex tested at Brest Border Crossing Point

Brest Border Crossing Point is currently undergoing trial operation of an automatic border control complex developed domestically.

The equipment autonomously reads information from the latest generation passport and visa documents, checks their authenticity, conducts automatic identity verification using biometric characteristics, and cross-references this information from various sources. It also informs individuals about the steps necessary for passing through the control, ensures video documentation, and, importantly, makes decisions regarding border crossing while detecting attempts at illegal entry.

Alina Derevyanko, a resident of Brest, stated:

"This system will simplify crossing the border and make it faster. It's all quite simple. There are instructions on what to do. You just scan your passport, provide a fingerprint, and smile at the camera. Then you are directed to walk into booths, where there is also a camera - and you proceed."

"The process is very fast. You can go through passport control in just 2 minutes. I believe this innovation is wonderful. It will help citizens cross the border even quicker and reduce queues. Although, even now, I don’t see any queues," noted Yuri Avdeichik, a resident of Brest.

Dmitry Brisstel, head of the "Warsaw Bridge" border control division, stated:

"The uniqueness of this system is that individuals crossing the state border can process their documents without the involvement of border patrol officers. There are certain conditions that determine the eligibility to process biometric passports, primarily age of majority. Individuals can alternatively choose to process their documents with the assistance of border patrol officers or use this complex."

"This complex has already been tested at the Minsk National Airport and has proven itself positively. The necessity to implement this technology here is primarily due to the fact that "Brest" is currently the only functioning border crossing point along the entire Belarusian-Polish border. It makes sense to introduce technical innovations here, allowing for reduced waiting times and faster border control," commented Sergey Dmitriev, official representative of the Brest border group.