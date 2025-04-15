International telephone code 375 celebrates its 30th anniversary

The international telephone code 375 is 30 years, BelTA reports with reference to the Ministry of Communications and Informatization.

On April 16, 1995, Belarus used its international telephone code for the first time, which was an important step in the country's integration into the world numbering.

First Deputy Minister of Communications and Informatization Pavel Tkach noted that in 1960 one of the UN agencies, which later became the International Telecommunication Union, proposed to introduce unique codes for each country to streamline the rapidly developing telephony. "Thus, code 1 was allocated for Central North America, codes 3 and 4 for Europe, and the USSR received code 7, which now belongs to the Russian Federation. When become independent state, we joined the European codes and received 375," he explained.