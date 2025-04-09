MTS Power Day: Free Conference on Artificial Intelligence

On April 23, MTS invites everyone to a free conference on artificial intelligence titled "MTS Power Day: Harnessing the Power of AI." The event is open to anyone needing skills in working with neural networks, whether they are students and young professionals using AI in their studies or work, or seasoned experts keeping up with technological trends.

Registration for the conference is open via a provided link.

Renowned experts in the field of artificial intelligence will gather on one platform to not only share their knowledge but also demonstrate to a wide audience how to work with neural networks. The program includes five content-rich lectures featuring real-world cases from speakers such as Andrey Tsygan, Andrey Shimanovsky, Dmitry Prokopovich, Maxim Dranitsa, and Dmitry Anikin.

Attendees will learn how to create texts and images, use neural networks to plan travel itineraries, and interpret medical data, among other things. Participants will also delve into experts' forecasts regarding the rapid development of neural networks by 2030, gaining insights into how to shape their career paths.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to test their knowledge on artificial intelligence topics and network with like-minded individuals.

Mariya Kanasevich, head of the PR group at MTS, commented, "The mission of MTS is to create new services and solutions, making technology accessible for everyone. The open conference 'MTS Power Day: Harnessing the Power of AI' will be a unique opportunity to get closer to a trend that has already changed the world around us."