MTS Power Day: International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Held in Minsk

On April 23, MTS hosted an expansive conference titled "MTS Power Day: Harnessing the Power of AI," which achieved international recognition and brought together over a thousand participants in both offline and online formats.

The event served as a unique platform for discovering artificial intelligence, its capabilities, and future prospects.

Prominent experts in the field of AI took to the stage, including Andrey Tsygan, Andrey Shimansky, Dmitry Prokopovich, Maxim Dranitsa, and Dmitry Anikin. They shared their insights and showcased real-world case studies demonstrating how neural networks can be beneficial in a variety of life areas.

The conference featured five engaging lectures that covered the full spectrum of AI applications—from everyday tasks to global technologies. Attendees learned about predictions for the development of neural networks up to 2030 and received guidance on how to adapt their career paths in an ever-evolving world.

A significant focus was placed on digital security issues. Dmitry Anikin, representative of Kaspersky, discussed new challenges posed by the proliferation of deepfakes. With the advancement of AI, malicious actors gain new tools for information manipulation, making the detection of fakes increasingly complex. This is especially true for audio deepfakes, which require only a few seconds of an original recording to create a credible voice replacement. Throughout the conference, participants explored protective measures and the importance of critical thinking in an age marked by rapid AI development.

Andrey Shimansky, an AI specialist, conducted a performance featuring the first public interview with a neural network. On stage, he engaged in discussions with AI on pressing topics: what the future holds, whether we can befriend artificial intelligence, and whether we should fear it. This format allowed participants to gain a new perspective on AI technologies and consider their potential impact on various aspects of life.

An essential portion of the program included an interactive segment where guests could not only test their knowledge about AI but also pose questions to experts, meet like-minded individuals, and discuss the prospects for implementing technologies across diverse industries.

"We find ourselves in a new reality—the age of artificial intelligence. This trend is rapidly transforming our world, and our mission is to leverage its potential for the benefit of every individual, helping them achieve their goals and realize their potential. MTS is committed to creating accessible technologies and new services for the comfort of Belarusians. The conference has become a platform where participants can connect with the future and 'harness the power of AI' to rapidly enhance their development and accelerate the progress of the entire country," emphasized MTS CEO Vladimir Kozyr.

The overarching aim of the conference was to promote AI technologies, making them accessible and comprehensible. The event attracted representatives from various sectors: marketing and sales executives, business owners, government representatives, students, and emerging professionals. Each attendee could find something beneficial to help them achieve their professional and personal objectives—some familiarized themselves with new work tools, while others drew inspiration for their own projects.