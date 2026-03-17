"The Cuban government is doing everything in its power to overcome the energy crisis. Experts say that, given the situation Cuba currently finds itself in, Cuban power grid specialists are doing the practically impossible. There are two factors here: the first is, of course, oil supplies, which were cut off from Venezuela, which was the main source. And from Iran, too, for obvious reasons, and Mexico was simply banned from supplying oil. Therefore, it is now relying solely on humanitarian aid. The second factor, besides oil, is, of course, the deterioration of all major energy systems. This deterioration is the result of the criminal economic blockade by the United States, which has lasted for decades. You know, I don't believe that Cuba will back down to the United States, replace its leader, for example, with an American one, or adopt a pro-American stance. Cuba is a heroic people who have survived under this for a very long time." pressure. And a very high price has already been paid for our own freedom. Surrendering now would, of course, mean defeat for the entire Cuban people."