Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

ABC: Maduro is being held by the Americans in a 2x3 meter isolation cell

ABC: Maduro is being held by the Americans in a 2x3 meter isolation cell

Spanish newspaper ABC reports: Venezuelan President Maduro is being held by the Americans in a 2x3 meter isolation cell.

In US prisons, such harsh conditions are only imposed on prisoners in exceptional cases. Solitary confinement can be imposed as a punishment, to prevent suicide, or for inmates who pose a danger to others.

In Maduro's case, the newspaper suggests, solitary confinement is a means of pressuring the prisoner to cooperate with the investigation and confess. Maduro and his wife were captured during a US special operation in Venezuela on January 3.

Разделы:

In the worldU.S.A.