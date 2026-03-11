3.73 BYN
ABC: Maduro is being held by the Americans in a 2x3 meter isolation cell
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Spanish newspaper ABC reports: Venezuelan President Maduro is being held by the Americans in a 2x3 meter isolation cell.
In US prisons, such harsh conditions are only imposed on prisoners in exceptional cases. Solitary confinement can be imposed as a punishment, to prevent suicide, or for inmates who pose a danger to others.
In Maduro's case, the newspaper suggests, solitary confinement is a means of pressuring the prisoner to cooperate with the investigation and confess. Maduro and his wife were captured during a US special operation in Venezuela on January 3.