Acid rain could fall over Iran

Missile strikes on an oil refinery located in the suburbs of Tehran have triggered a real environmental disaster. Some of the oil leaked into sewers and drains, literally engulfing the streets of the Iranian capital in flames. Some of the oily black liquid evaporated and could now spill over Tehran as toxic acid rain.

Both sides are increasingly moving toward so-called all-out war. Strikes are now being carried out indiscriminately, including against civilian targets. A Persian school was bombed again (this is the second time), this time killing one child. Iran reports damage to a large desalination plant on Qeshm Island, which supplied water to 30 communities.