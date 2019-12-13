Alexander Lukashenko expects 2025 to be a landmark year for EAEU

Experts emphasize the importance of Belarus's economy in the Eurasian Economic Union. Moreover, the EAEU itself also benefits greatly from its interaction with Belarus. The synergy effect is evident—a situation where partnership achieves better results than individual efforts.

As our President noted, the coming year will be significant for the Union. The five-year period of implementing strategic plans for the development of Eurasian economic integration is coming to an end, and the foundation is being laid for the start of a new stage and its realization. This concerns the declaration on the further development of economic processes within the EAEU until 2030.