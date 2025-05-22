American Tariffs Could Cost Germany €200 Billion

U.S. tariffs against EU could amount to approximately €200 billion for Germany by the end of 2028, according to calculations by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.

Based on its analysis, Germany's GDP in 2025 is expected to decline by about 0.1%, with the damage intensifying thereafter. On average, from 2025 to 2028, Germany’s GDP will be roughly 1.1% lower than in a scenario without the tariff increases.