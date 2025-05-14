Amid funding cuts from the U.S., WHO reduces its management team

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a83c2cfb-a7c8-49e7-85f7-1238b1e9d7ae/conversions/a0faacda-4017-40ad-8f07-034820df7289-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a83c2cfb-a7c8-49e7-85f7-1238b1e9d7ae/conversions/a0faacda-4017-40ad-8f07-034820df7289-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a83c2cfb-a7c8-49e7-85f7-1238b1e9d7ae/conversions/a0faacda-4017-40ad-8f07-034820df7289-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a83c2cfb-a7c8-49e7-85f7-1238b1e9d7ae/conversions/a0faacda-4017-40ad-8f07-034820df7289-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

WHO is reducing the management team from 11 to 6 people amid cuts in funding from the U.S. This was announced by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, RIA Novosti reports.

"The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told staff on Wednesday that the U.N. agency was cutting its management team after funding cuts from the U.S. led to sharp budget cuts... " Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a new 'senior management team' at the agency's headquarters in Geneva of six people instead of 11," Agence France-Presse reported, citing an email to WHO staff.