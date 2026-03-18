"Any aggressor will face resistance" – Cuban President responds to Trump's threats

"I can do whatever I want with Cuba," Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, March 16, a day before 10 million Cubans were plunged into pitch darkness.

The national power grid of the Island of Freedom collapsed, and not a single light was lit over Cuba for 29 hours. This is what American "diplomacy" looks like today.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel, commenting on Trump's threats, responded with extreme severity: "The United States threatens to overthrow the constitutional order almost daily, citing economic difficulties – the very same ones it created over 60 years of blockade."

"Any external aggressor will face insurmountable resistance," he wrote.

The power grid has been brought back online, even the largest power plant, the Antonio Guiteras Thermal Power Plant, but power to homes remains a gamble.