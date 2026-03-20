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Araghchi: Tehran will not accept ceasefire with US and Israel
Tehran does not intend to agree to a ceasefire with the US and Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency, according to RIA Novosti.
"We will not accept a ceasefire. We want a complete, comprehensive, and lasting end to the war," he said.
According to the minister, Tehran intends to achieve a final settlement of the conflict, not a temporary halt in hostilities.
The US and Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic is entering its third week. Both sides have been exchanging blows. Tel Aviv has stated its goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington has threatened to destroy the country's military potential and called on citizens to overthrow the regime. Iran, however, emphasized that it is ready to defend itself and does not yet see any point in resuming negotiations.