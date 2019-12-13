Archangel Michael's Cathedral in Cherkassy seized by schismatics - police decides not to interfere

An attack on faith took place in Ukraine again. A real battle for the Archangel Michael's Cathedral, which belongs to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church unfolded in Cherkassy.

Masked schismatics broke into the monastery during the night liturgy with axes and pistols. They took away phones from believers and did not allow them to film the event. They used weapons with all their might. A church lawyer was injured.

At the same time, the police did not interfere with the frenzy of the raiders. Now the cathedral has been finally seized by supporters of the reformed pro-Western church.

Ukraine adopted a law was that envisages the liquidation and ban of all Ukrainian Orthodox Church communities within the next 9 months. However, local radicals, without waiting for this period to expire, regularly try to take churches away from parishioners of the canonical church. What was successfully implemented in Ukraine was also prepared for Belarus. In 2020, the opposition program included a separate item on the creation of a Belarusian autocephalous church. What this would lead to is clearly seen in the example of a neighboring country.

Kirill Molchanov, political scientist (Ukraine):

"Zelensky is absolutely indifferent to what is happening on the streets, because he himself is a person, not religious, not Orthodox. In principle, by and large, he is indifferent to all this. Unfortunately, it is very strange that this is not noticed in the West, where there is precisely the principle of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience. And at the moment, I do not see any force that could stop these processes".