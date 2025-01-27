Attempted Color Revolution? Protesters Block Major Intersection in Belgrade

In Belgrade, mass protests involving students and opposition members have erupted. Activists blocked a major intersection. The wave of demonstrations has been ongoing since November, following the tragedy at the Novi Sad railway station, where 15 people died due to a canopy collapse.

Serbian President Vučić believes that the protests are being funded from abroad, aiming to provoke students and instigate a color revolution. According to him, the protests are not yet a significant problem, but the moment will come when the authorities will have to respond. Vučić also expressed his willingness to pardon students and teachers detained during the unrest.