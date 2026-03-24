Axios: Iran Accuses U.S. of Cheating in Previous Two Negotiations

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American claims of peace talks are nothing more than a ruse. According to Axios, Iranian officials told mediators that the U.S. had already deceived them twice and they don't want to be deceived again.

The portal noted that during the previous two rounds of talks, the White House approved surprise attacks on Iran. It also noted that U.S. troop movements and the decision to send significant reinforcements have heightened Tehran's suspicions.