3.72 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.38 BYN
Axios: The White House's goal is to seize Iranian uranium
One of the US goals in the war with Iran is to seize uranium reserves. This was reported by Axios, commenting on a recent telephone conversation between the leaders of the US and Russia. According to the publication, Putin proposed to Trump that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile be transferred to Russia as part of a possible agreement to end the war.
The proposal concerns approximately 450 kilograms of uranium, potentially enough for more than 10 nuclear warheads. However, according to sources, Trump rejected the offer. The US Secretary of War stated that the US is considering various options for establishing control over Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles. One of these is Iran's voluntary handover of the stockpile, which the White House would welcome.