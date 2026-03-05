Azerbaijan to submit report to (ICAO) on attack on its territory

Azerbaijan has submitted a preliminary report to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the drone attack on Nakhchivan Airport. The airport building was damaged, and two people were injured. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that Baku reserves the right to retaliate. Iran is also expected to present the results of its investigation into the incident soon. Baku denied media reports of heavy weapons being deployed on the Iranian border. Iran's General Staff, for its part, blamed Israel for the drone incident.