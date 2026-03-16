The heart of Central America beats in Nicaragua. Here, towering skyscrapers and luxury hotels are absent, but what this land offers is far more captivating — in every corner, you meet soulful, incredibly kind-hearted people, and landscapes that embody both the majesty and fragility of nature. One can never grow accustomed to such beauty, even when witnessing it day after day.

The small town of Catarina is a favorite destination not only for tourists but also for locals. It boasts a panoramic viewpoint overlooking Lake Apoyo, formed within the crater of an ancient volcano. Visitors come here to enjoy breathtaking vistas, listen to music, play, converse, indulge in local cuisine, and simply find solace in the embrace of nature.

Nicaragua’s streets are infused with a spirit of freedom. No city is without monuments or buildings that reflect the portrait of a single person, and curiosity naturally arises: why is this stranger considered immortal?

Honoring Augusto Sandino

Augusto César Sandino is today regarded as a national hero. In 1927, he led a fierce guerrilla movement for independence, refusing to accept Nicaragua's capitulation to the United States. His resistance lasted seven years, during which Sandinista forces gained control of significant parts of the country and forced the American occupiers to retreat.

“On February 21, General Sandino was invited to a dinner where the future of Nicaragua was to be discussed. But he was betrayed. Augusto Sandino fell into an ambush during that meeting. He was captured and killed along with those who stood by him,” recounts Anna Guadalupe Padiya, a resident of Managua.

In Nicaragua, two national holidays commemorate this hero: the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution on July 19, and the Day of Sandino’s Memory on February 21. The whereabouts of the general’s remains remain a mystery—perhaps beneath a sleeping volcano, or in a field where maize now grows, or even resting on the ocean floor. Yet, no matter how much the traitors might try to erase his legacy, Sandino’s image endures throughout Nicaragua.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, Advisor to Nicaragua’s Co-Presidents on Investment, Trade, and International Cooperation:

"The peoples of Belarus and Nicaragua understand the true cost of fighting for independence and peace. Our arduous struggle for freedom, against U.S. invasion and dictatorship, culminated in the victory of the Sandinista Revolution. Similarly, Belarus suffered tremendous losses during the Great Patriotic War in its fight against fascism. Visiting Belarus, we saw important historical sites—’Stalin’s Line,’ Khatyn, and other memorial complexes. We read about them, watched documentaries and films—all this gives us understanding. But there is a world of difference between reading or hearing about these places and actually visiting them, feeling the spirit of those who endured so much and heroically resisted in war."

Today, Nicaragua lives by the principles of Augusto Sandino, cherishing his legacy. Defending sovereignty, resisting foreign interference, and supporting farmers are the pillars of national prosperity. Annually, around 3,000 hectares are dedicated to growing potatoes—an essential ingredient in the local cuisine, with high standards for quality. And who knows potatoes better than the Belarusians? In 2021, Nicaragua’s Ministry of Agriculture received its first six Belarusian potato varieties in test tubes, and by 2023, another six were introduced in tuber form.

In the country’s agricultural fields, you’ll find not only potatoes but also equipment—some brand-new, others still operational since the 1980s. Alongside trusted Belarusian tractors, Nicaragua receives tankers, fire trucks, logistics equipment for police and military, and trucks. Given the tropical climate, with its dry and rainy seasons, authorities work proactively to prevent floods during heavy rains.

Belarusian Machinery in Nicaragua

“MAZ and AМКОДОР machines are excellent. They are durable and powerful. Currently, we are using this equipment to build and reconstruct a 12-kilometer stretch of highway,” shares Alfredo Córdoba, director of a road construction company in Managua.

The partnership between Belarus and Nicaragua rests on a solid foundation of friendship, trust, and respect. By May 2026, the two nations will celebrate 32 years of diplomatic relations. A year earlier, in May 2023, a delegation from Managua visited Minsk, giving a new impetus to trade and economic cooperation. Belarusian enterprises have rekindled interest in collaboration with Nicaragua.

“All the resources your country needs are available in Belarus, even in excess. We need to establish a legal framework to foster future economic relations. It’s a matter of time. I believe that within a year, we will not only develop regulations but also deepen our economic ties. We are ready for this,” declared Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on May 19, 2023.

Since then, much has been accomplished across the 10,000 kilometers separating us—trade and intergovernmental commissions are active, partnerships with Belarus’s Development Bank are thriving, and credit programs are in place. Contracts for Belarusian equipment amount to over 130 million dollars. Nicaragua is not just a partner but a valuable platform for promoting Belarusian products throughout Central America.

On Economic and Cultural Cooperation

“I want to thank President Alexander Lukashenko for enabling Nicaragua’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Forum. In 2025, we took part in the forum in Minsk and applied for observer status with the EAEU. We are open to Belarus establishing a presence here to promote its goods across Central America. It would be wonderful if Belarus also facilitated the distribution of Nicaraguan products in the Eurasian region,” emphasized Laureano Ortega Murillo.

On the political and diplomatic front, the similarities between our nations are notable. Belarus and Nicaragua actively cooperate on the international stage, support each other at the UN, and hold numerous meetings on commercial, political, and diplomatic issues. A bilateral intergovernmental commission exists. “Our countries are similar in size, but not in technological development. Belarus has advanced far ahead. We cooperate well in agriculture and technology. Our diplomatic and political collaboration is excellent,” stated Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Wáldrack Jentske.

Cultural and Natural Treasures

Clean streets, well-maintained parks, and vibrant local life are part of Nicaragua’s identity. Yet, preserving these treasures was a challenge, and restoring them took decades. In 1972, a devastating 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck, leaving thousands dead and the city in ruins. Managua was almost erased from the map, with only a few buildings standing—among them, the Ruben Dario National Theatre, named after the country’s most renowned poet and the founder of modernism in Spanish-language poetry. Today, the theatre hosts performances by artists from around the world, including the Belarusian Bolshoi Theatre, which has performed here multiple times. The upcoming performances in July are eagerly anticipated.

Despite the vast distance between Belarus and Nicaragua, our desire to collaborate and build bridges remains strong. Ramon Rodriguez, Minister of Culture of Nicaragua, shared that Nicaraguans are eager to learn more about Belarusian culture and to share their own heritage in return. “We are planning to hold Belarus Culture Days in Managua, and Nicaragua Culture Days in Minsk. We can exchange music scores and stage skills,” he said.

And one can find inspiration in the city of León, a cultural gem filled with colonial architecture, sculptures, graffiti, and museums. The most famous landmark is the Cathedral of Our Lady of Sorrows, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This majestic monument is renowned for its luminous atmosphere and the experience of walking barefoot across its white tiled roof, offering panoramic views of the historic city center. Watching the sunset from this height is an unforgettable experience, revealing narrow streets, old rooftops, and breathtaking landscapes.

Natural Wonders of Nicaragua

The country is home to 17 volcanoes, seven of which are active. There are 18 lakes, including Lake Xolotlán, the second-largest in Nicaragua. Surfers flock to its beaches, islands dot the lakes, and active volcanoes and tropical forests create an array of natural wonders. Since 2024, Belarus and Nicaragua enjoy mutual visa-free travel.

The flag of Nicaragua reflects its landscape, identity, and geography. At its center is a coat of arms depicting a lake, smoking volcanoes, and a rising sun—symbolizing the unity of Central America. The two blue stripes represent the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans that embrace the land.