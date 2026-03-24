Belarus for Sale to U.S.? Expert Explains "Big Deal"

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Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University (BSU), discussed on the Spotlight Interview what a "big deal" between Belarus and the United States might include.

He noted that in this case, it's difficult to discuss specific political and economic matters; but nonetheless, the "big deal" will primarily concern the economy. Incidentally, the Americans always work from an economic perspective and then involve the political sphere.

"The economy isn't just about the enterprises in the Republic of Belarus, but also about the country's position in the Eurasian region. The country is a hub between Europe and Asia, including in terms of logistics routes. China has never abandoned the Belt and Road Initiative. It's interested in promoting its products more widely in Europe, as are Russia and the Central Asian countries. Belarus is ready to offer its routes and platforms. Transport and logistics are one such area," the interview guest believes.

Nikita Belenchenko news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d29024ef-8260-41d4-aa1f-77d9b800c1d3/conversions/a4ef8d46-c2d9-4953-996f-090fcc4981a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d29024ef-8260-41d4-aa1f-77d9b800c1d3/conversions/a4ef8d46-c2d9-4953-996f-090fcc4981a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d29024ef-8260-41d4-aa1f-77d9b800c1d3/conversions/a4ef8d46-c2d9-4953-996f-090fcc4981a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d29024ef-8260-41d4-aa1f-77d9b800c1d3/conversions/a4ef8d46-c2d9-4953-996f-090fcc4981a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Nikita Belenchenko