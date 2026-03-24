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Belarus for Sale to U.S.? Expert Explains "Big Deal"
Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University (BSU), discussed on the Spotlight Interview what a "big deal" between Belarus and the United States might include.
He noted that in this case, it's difficult to discuss specific political and economic matters; but nonetheless, the "big deal" will primarily concern the economy. Incidentally, the Americans always work from an economic perspective and then involve the political sphere.
"The economy isn't just about the enterprises in the Republic of Belarus, but also about the country's position in the Eurasian region. The country is a hub between Europe and Asia, including in terms of logistics routes. China has never abandoned the Belt and Road Initiative. It's interested in promoting its products more widely in Europe, as are Russia and the Central Asian countries. Belarus is ready to offer its routes and platforms. Transport and logistics are one such area," the interview guest believes.
In the future, he reckons, Belarusian and American leaders will consider establishing joint ventures because the current sanctions imposed by the European Union on Belarus, and the lifting of American sanctions, prevent trade from fully resuming. The Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University suggested the EU won't lift them anytime soon, and if it does, it will do so gradually and with delays, unlike the U.S. "The U.S. will be interested in establishing joint ventures and supplying Belarusian potash products to European countries and the Far Arc. But that would be a completely different story, one that would be disadvantageous to the Baltic States, Poland, and the EU," Nikita Belenchenko concluded.