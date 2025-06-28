Belarusian Students and Young Professionals Present Ideas on UN Role in Modern World

On the eve of the international community’s commemoration of the signing of the UN Charter, which took place eighty years ago in San Francisco, fifty nations laid the legal and moral foundations for a new system of international relations—built upon cooperation, equality, and collective responsibility for the fate of humanity.

A festive event was held in the capital, where Belarusian students and young specialists shared their visions of the United Nations' role in today’s world.

"The most important aspect of our work is to do good, to recognize our shortcomings, and to actively strive to correct them. Belarus has always been, and continues to be, one of the most active members of this organization. We are committed to exerting every possible effort to achieve the noble goals of the UN," emphasized Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus, Yevgeny Shestakov.