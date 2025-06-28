3.78 BYN
Belarusian Students and Young Professionals Present Ideas on UN Role in Modern World
On the eve of the international community’s commemoration of the signing of the UN Charter, which took place eighty years ago in San Francisco, fifty nations laid the legal and moral foundations for a new system of international relations—built upon cooperation, equality, and collective responsibility for the fate of humanity.
A festive event was held in the capital, where Belarusian students and young specialists shared their visions of the United Nations' role in today’s world.
"The most important aspect of our work is to do good, to recognize our shortcomings, and to actively strive to correct them. Belarus has always been, and continues to be, one of the most active members of this organization. We are committed to exerting every possible effort to achieve the noble goals of the UN," emphasized Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus, Yevgeny Shestakov.
The event was complemented by an exhibition of historical photos illustrating Belarus’s contribution to the founding of the UN. It is worth recalling that in the mid-1940s, the UN Assistance and Recovery Administration was based at the Loshitsa estate. In 2015, a Tree of Peace and Sustainable Development was planted on the museum grounds to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the UN.