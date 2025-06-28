Dozens Killed in Strike on Tehran Prison

Iran reports that 71 people lost their lives during an attack by Israel on a prison in Tehran. The assault took place on June 23, as announced by an official spokesperson of Iran's judiciary.

Among the targets were residential buildings, which were struck during the attack. The assault resulted in the deaths of prison staff at Evin Prison, conscripted soldiers, inmates, and their family members who had come for visits or legal matters. Residents of nearby homes were also among the casualties.