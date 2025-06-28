Serbia is recovering after the mass nighttime anti-government protests in Belgrade. By morning, municipal services had addressed the aftermath of the riots in the city center. The country's President, Aleksandar Vucic, addressed the nation, emphasizing that Serbia cannot be intimidated or defeated by violence, which is being promoted by Western sponsors.

Anti-government demonstrations by students and opposition forces in Serbia began in November 2024. The spark for these protests was the incident involving the collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad train station, where 15 people lost their lives. The authorities presented these victims as casualties of an unpopular regime.

The president reminded that these protests are part of a foreign plot aimed at overthrowing the government of a sovereign nation.

"First and foremost, as I predicted, this has happened. Serbia has triumphed because it cannot be defeated by violence, as some wished. Serbia has not stopped and will never stop," stated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Last night, Western NGOs and NPOs mobilized tens of thousands of people in Belgrade, mostly students, although many elderly also took part, pursuing their personal interests. The evening before, an opposition ultimatum demanding early elections expired.

Protesters are employing well-known methods to destabilize the situation, with violence being the primary tool. Fireworks were launched at police officers, trash bins, bricks, sticks, and bottles were thrown. Law enforcement responded with special equipment.

During yesterday’s riots in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, and 77 individuals were detained. Prosecutors have opened 26 criminal cases against provocateurs, and all will be held accountable according to the law.

"The Serbian police will not ignore attacks. We will respond legally to all assaults on police officers, other protesters, and government facilities. The police will respond appropriately," said Dragan Vasiljevic, Director of the Serbian Police.

The scenario of the protests and unrest was so meticulously prepared that participants knew everything down to the minute: when to start using weapons, when to clash with police, eyewitnesses say. June 28 is an especially symbolic date for Serbs — the anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo in 1389. It is a play on history and patriotism.

When will the intoxication with the pursuit of peace through violence dissipate? It is clear to all that the riots are fueled with the ultimate goal of sparking a civil war and destroying the state. The tool being used is easily incited youth, misled by myths of freedom, which translates into total permissiveness. This pattern has been observed for decades not only in Serbia but also in other independent countries across Europe.