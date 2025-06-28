Eurasian Integration Outgrows Solely Trade Union Format

3.78 BYN
Lukashenko: Development of mutually beneficial partnership with Hanoi stays priority for Minsk
Belarusian Students and Young Professionals Present Ideas on UN Role in Modern World
Dozens Killed in Strike on Tehran Prison
Rare Serpent-Like Tornado Frightens South Dakota Residents
Vucic: Serbia Cannot Be Defeated by Violence
Ukraine Withdraws from Ottawa Convention on Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines
Gornosko wins Spanish Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
U.S. Senate Approves Trump’s Spending and Tax Bill
President of Belarus Congratulates National Leader of Turkmen People on His Birthday
President Lukashenko Congratulates Youngsters of Belarus on Youth and Student Day
Belarus Is the Only Country in the Region Included in Non-Western World Dialogue
Trump Orders Halt to Federal Funding for Organizations Linked to U.S. Riots
Major Financial Scam with Ukrainian Trace Shakes Israel
Massive Protests in Belgrade: The West is Stirring Serbia
Harnessing Solar Power: Atlant Unveils New Refrigeration Solution for African Market
Belarus and Russia Submit Report on Human Rights at UN Council in Geneva
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia Withdraw from Ottawa Convention
Unexpected Blow: Events in Middle East Revealed How Easily a Conflict Can Be Sparked
Trump Allowed for War in Gaza Strip to End Next Week
Putin: Europeans constantly "burying" Russia, teetering themselves on brink of survival