U.S. Senate Approves Trump’s Spending and Tax Bill

In May, the lower house of Congress passed a bill championed by Trump, which reduces federal spending while simultaneously providing significant tax benefits. Ultimately, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that both the budget deficit and national debt will increase.

"On Saturday evening, the Republican-led Senate, after a dramatic hours-long voting process, advanced a comprehensive package of domestic policy measures for President Donald Trump’s program, bringing it one step closer to adoption," reports the channel.

It is noted that 51 senators voted in favor of the bill, while 49 opposed.