Blocking Telegram channels of Russian media in EU called new Iron Curtain

In Russia, the blocking of Russian media Telegram channels in the EU was called an iron curtain

The blocking of a number of Russian media Telegram channels, including RIA Novosti, in the EU countries is a continuation of the West's line on creating an information iron curtain between the Russian Federation and the EU due to the weakening of the West's information monopoly, said the head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexey Pushkov, RIA Novosti reports.

The Telegram channels of RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Russia 1, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Channel One and NTV are blocked in a number of European countries, in particular in Poland, Belgium, France, Greece, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Italy.

"I think that blocking the RIA Novosti Telegram channel and other Russian media outlets, such as Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, in a number of EU countries is a continuation of the line of creating an information iron curtain between Europe and Russia due to the fact that, first of all, the information positions of the ruling circles of the West on the Ukrainian issue and on issues of their own domestic policy are becoming weaker," Pushkov said.

The politician noted that self-confident states do not block information channels or, at least, "do not engage in constant hysteria about so-called Russian disinformation."

"If you are strong, then why should you be afraid of the information that comes through RIA Novosti?" the parliamentarian was surprised.

According to the head of the Federation Council commission, one of the reasons for blocking Telegram channels was the fact that the capitals of a number of European countries considered that such information resources were becoming "quite dangerous for the political line that these countries adhere to" - the West is afraid of alternative information and the undermining of its own information monopoly.