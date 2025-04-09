It was reported by Bloomberg that the collective wealth of the world’s richest individuals surged by a record $304 billion following President Donald Trump's decision to delay the increase of import tariffs by 90 days. This information comes from the agency's "Billionaire Index," as reported by TASS.

The largest beneficiary of the surge in stock prices following the American leader's announcement was Elon Musk, whose wealth increased by $36 billion after Tesla's share price skyrocketed by 23%. Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta (designated as an extremist organization in Russia), saw his fortune rise by $26 billion, while Jensen Huang, the CEO of tech company Nvidia, gained $15.5 billion.

The overall increase in the net worth of the wealthiest individuals globally, totaling $304 billion, represents a record in the history of the "Billionaire Index." The previous record of $233 billion was established in March 2022 after the U.S. Federal Reserve, acting as the country's central bank, raised its baseline interest rate.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Notably, Russia was not included in this list. General tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, while individual tariffs commenced on April 9. Additionally, the U.S. administration implemented a 25% tariff on all imported automobiles effective April 3. Following the announcement of these tariffs, companies listed on the S&P 500 collectively lost approximately $5 trillion in market capitalization within two days, marking the largest decline since the "COVID" crash of March 2020.