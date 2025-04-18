3.67 BYN
Britain announces it has successfully tested new weapon against drones
The British military has tested microwave weapons the "RapidDestroyer," a Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon (RF DEW) was developed by Thales to counter UAVs.
During the tests, two swarms of 8 drones each were neutralized, and more than 100 UAVs were destroyed in total, the media reported, citing The Telegraph.
The experimental weapon underwent its first field test in Wales on April 17, 2025
It is mounted on a truck. The principle of its operation is that with the help of focused high-frequency radio waves, the electronics of drones are disrupted. The range of action - up to 1 km, and the cost of one shot, according to the manufacturers, will cost about 10 pence.
The UK Ministry of Defense considers this installation as an alternative to traditional air defense systems and a promising solution for combating swarming drone attacks. As a side note, more than 40 million pounds sterling was invested in the development of the system.