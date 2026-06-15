Briton James Ketchell became first person to circumnavigate globe by land, air, and water

British James Ketchell became the first person to circumnavigate the globe by land, air, and water, BelTA reports.

James Ketchell completed his circumnavigation on June 13, finishing in the port town of Gosport in Hampshire, southern England. He set out on his solo voyage from the same city in July 2025. During the expedition, his 12-meter yacht, Mindset, traveled approximately 55,000 km. The route passed through Lanzarote, Brazil, South Africa, Tasmania, and Argentina.

The sailing trip was the third leg of his round-the-world expeditions. In 2013, Ketchell cycled around the globe, covering approximately 29,000 km, and in 2019, he completed a 44,000 km circumnavigation in an autogyro, setting a Guinness World Record.