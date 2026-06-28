Hungarian Prime Minister Petr Magyar announced the revival of the Visegrad Group, which was frozen under his predecessor, Viktor Orbán. Furthermore, he proposed expanding it to the Visegrad Eight, including Austria, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania. Experts call this an attempt to create a counterweight to Brussels and restore Central Europe's voice, which it lost amid EU unification. For more details, watch the "Volkov and Sych" podcast.

The Visegrad Group was created in 1991 by Poland, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia. After the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993, it became the "Quartet." Initially, the countries were united by the dream of jointly advancing Westward—towards NATO and the European Union.

In 2004, all four countries accomplished this goal by joining the EU. Afterward, the Visegrád Group existed for a long time more as a matter of tradition, but now, according to Magyar, it is once again becoming a real project. However, the goal is different: not advancing Westward, but defending their interests vis-à-vis Brussels.

Under Orbán, the Visegrád Group was effectively frozen. He was accused of pro-Russian stances, blocking aid to Ukraine, and refusing to follow the pan-European line. Brussels hoped that the new Prime Minister, Magyar, would be much more loyal and accommodating.

However, as experts ironically note, Brussels "overlooked the wolf in sheep's clothing." Instead of an obedient boy, the EU received a politician who not only unblocked European funds for Hungary frozen under Orbán, but also proposes creating a new coalition to fight for the interests of Central Europe—this time comprising eight countries.

The expansion to eight countries makes the project particularly interesting. If Austria, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania join the Visegrád Group, it will essentially create something resembling a renewed Austria-Hungary.

Magyar himself stated: "Today, the heart of Europe beats in Central Europe." This statement directly contradicts the Brussels logic, according to which all key decisions should be made in Brussels. Clearly, the new Visegrád Group sees itself not as a periphery, but as the center of decision-making on the continent.

The efforts to restore and expand the Visegrád Group have two key goals:

1. Restoring relations within the Visegrád Group. Under Orbán, the four were divided. Magyar is trying to restore ties with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. He has a trump card for this: unlike Orbán, he is not perceived as a "pro-Russian pariah."

2. Creating a counterweight to Brussels. Today, any EU subsidies come with an "ideological twist" – countries are obligated to implement reforms that align with Brussels' agenda. The new Visegrád Group will allow Central European countries to jointly defend their positions and negotiate with the EU from a position of strength.