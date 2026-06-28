3.74 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.29 BYN
Expert Koltashov Names Reason for China's Interest in Relations with Russia and Belarus
China and Belarus have complementary economic interests, making a partnership promising, Vasily Koltashov, economist and director of the Institute of New Society (Russia) shared his opinion.
"China is interested in partnerships and relations with Russia and Belarus. The reasons for this are clear – China needs someone to trade with. However, it is also interested in selling as many of its own industrial products as possible," the economist believes.
According to the INS director, in the case of Belarus, the primary interest is the purchase of Chinese industrial equipment – microelectronics and other high-tech products. "Belarus supplies chemical, agricultural, and mining products. These areas are interesting," Vasily Koltashov stated.
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