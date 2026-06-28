Endless incidents are marring the World Cup. Meanwhile, the organizers of the tournament in the United States are profiting. Under FIFA's control, football is moving away from the idea of uniting people, turning into a platform for political games and the pursuit of dollars. This opinion was expressed by Evgeny Kakanov, a columnist for the Russian news agency.

Evgeny Kakanov:

"Recently, the World Cup and FIFA's infrastructure have been degenerating toward commercialism. Big Dollars are driving the overall process, so the interests of fans and spectators around the world are being pursued, not primarily those of big capital and those who want to profit from it."