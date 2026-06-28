3.74 BYN
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3.29 BYN
Observer on the World Cup: Big Dollars Rule It
Endless incidents are marring the World Cup. Meanwhile, the organizers of the tournament in the United States are profiting. Under FIFA's control, football is moving away from the idea of uniting people, turning into a platform for political games and the pursuit of dollars. This opinion was expressed by Evgeny Kakanov, a columnist for the Russian news agency.
Evgeny Kakanov:
"Recently, the World Cup and FIFA's infrastructure have been degenerating toward commercialism. Big Dollars are driving the overall process, so the interests of fans and spectators around the world are being pursued, not primarily those of big capital and those who want to profit from it."
According to him, this contradicts the principles of sport and human unity. "Remember how they used to say about Russia: 'Russia is full of bandits and skinheads; you can't even be there.' It was the safest World Cup, without incidents or accidents. And now, look, America: scandals, crimes. They don't air everything that happens inside, but now everything secret is coming to light," the expert noted.